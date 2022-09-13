Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, an increase of 1,021.7% from the August 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 411,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 0.4% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 370,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 423,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 73,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSEV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.83. 5,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,556. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. Gores Holdings VII has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $9.94.

