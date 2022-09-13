Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.55.

GRAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.80 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Grab has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $13.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grab

About Grab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Grab in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grab in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Grab in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 46.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.