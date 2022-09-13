Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) were up 1.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as €11.48 ($11.71) and last traded at €11.45 ($11.68). Approximately 127,808 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €11.29 ($11.52).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a €16.80 ($17.14) price target on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price target on Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.90 ($14.18) price target on Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($17.86) price target on Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($19.39) price objective on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of €15.58.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

