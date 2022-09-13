Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Update

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,900 shares, a growth of 14,363.3% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,384,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GGII traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.00. 18,815,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,618,053. Green Globe International has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.02.

Green Globe International, Inc engages in the production and sale of in-house brand of hemp-based cigarettes. It offers real stuff smokables; flavored hemp rolling papers for smoking paper producers; and private label hemp rolling papers for third parties. The company sells its products to consumers, wholesalers, and distributors through trade shows, and print and digital advertisements.

