GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $2.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.84. GSI Technology has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $6.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70.

Institutional Trading of GSI Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSI Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in GSI Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. State Street Corp grew its position in GSI Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GSI Technology during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

