GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, an increase of 553.5% from the August 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 660.0 days.

GUD Price Performance

GUDHF remained flat at 5.74 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 6.46. GUD has a 52 week low of 5.74 and a 52 week high of 8.33.

Get GUD alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup lowered GUD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.95 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

About GUD

GUD Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and importation, distribution, and sale of automotive products, pumps, pool and spa systems, and water pressure systems in Australia, New Zealand, France, and the United States. It operates through Automotive and Davey segments.

Further Reading

