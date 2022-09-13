Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Up 1.9%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.24 and last traded at $12.24. 122 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GHLD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Guild from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Guild in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get Guild alerts:

Guild Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $741.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43.

Institutional Trading of Guild

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $287.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.33 million. Guild had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Guild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Guild by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd raised its holdings in Guild by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 140,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 44,844 shares during the period. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guild Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.