Haleon (LON:HLN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HLN. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 368 ($4.45) target price on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Haleon from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Haleon to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 348 ($4.20) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.35) price target on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 321 ($3.88).

HLN opened at GBX 264 ($3.19) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 3.04. Haleon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 241.17 ($2.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 337.40 ($4.08). The firm has a market cap of £24.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,760.00.

In related news, insider Dave Lewis bought 63,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 317 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £200,188.67 ($241,890.61). In related news, insider John Young bought 80,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 312 ($3.77) per share, for a total transaction of £251,287.92 ($303,634.51). Also, insider Dave Lewis bought 63,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 317 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £200,188.67 ($241,890.61).

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

