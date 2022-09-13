Handy Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $439,979.00 (HANDY)

Handy (HANDY) traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Handy has a market capitalization of $27.95 million and $439,979.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0485 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Handy has traded 20% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Handy

Handy’s genesis date was October 16th, 2020. Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,972,125 coins. Handy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Handy’s official website is handypick.io.

Handy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Handy is a prediction game platform that anyone can enjoy. It provides various game contents and plans to add more content such as predicting stock price, e-sports and sports matches.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

