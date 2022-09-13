Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €140.00 ($142.86) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HNR1. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €194.00 ($197.96) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($193.88) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($209.18) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($177.55) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Monday, September 5th.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at €162.65 ($165.97) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €143.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €144.77. Hannover Rück has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($96.68) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($118.74).

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

