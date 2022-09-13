Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) PT Raised to €190.00

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €180.00 ($183.67) to €190.00 ($193.88) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HVRRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hannover Rück from €175.00 ($178.57) to €177.00 ($180.61) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Hannover Rück from €138.20 ($141.02) to €140.40 ($143.27) in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.57.

OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $82.50 on Friday. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $65.98 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.78.

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 4.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

