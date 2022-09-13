Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) PT Raised to €190.00

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €180.00 ($183.67) to €190.00 ($193.88) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
HVRRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hannover Rück from €175.00 ($178.57) to €177.00 ($180.61) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Hannover Rück from €138.20 ($141.02) to €140.40 ($143.27) in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $179.57.
Hannover Rück Trading Up 3.4 %
OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $82.50 on Friday. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $65.98 and a fifty-two week high of $102.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.78.
About Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hannover Rück (HVRRY)
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.