Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Short Interest Update

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 716,500 shares, a decrease of 84.9% from the August 15th total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Salvatore Palella purchased 252,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $757,908.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,124,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,374,211. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 659,426 shares of company stock worth $1,060,911 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Helbiz alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helbiz

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helbiz by 384.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 84,229 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helbiz during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Helbiz during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helbiz during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Helbiz Price Performance

NASDAQ:HLBZ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.59. 1,570,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,607,356. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.04. Helbiz has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $41.88.

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter.

About Helbiz

(Get Rating)

Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers a fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It offers a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helbiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helbiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.