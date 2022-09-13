Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Short Interest Update

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hero Technologies Trading Up 32.4 %

HENC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. 140,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,638. Hero Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.

Get Hero Technologies alerts:

About Hero Technologies

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Hero Technologies Inc operates as an early-stage cannabis company. It focuses on the provision of BlackBox, an aeroponic cannabis cultivation system that provides optimal growing conditions to enhance photosynthesis and the cultivation of large flowering plants and create increased harvest efficiencies.

Receive News & Ratings for Hero Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hero Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.