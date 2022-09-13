Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC) Short Interest Update

Hero Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:HENC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Hero Technologies Trading Up 32.4 %
HENC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. 140,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,638. Hero Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.04.
About Hero Technologies
