High Tide (HITI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.79 million. High Tide had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. On average, analysts expect High Tide to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HITI opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $106.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of -0.13. High Tide has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About High Tide

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of High Tide by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 52,882 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in High Tide during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in High Tide by 162.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of High Tide in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.