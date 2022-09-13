High Tide (HITI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.
High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.79 million. High Tide had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. On average, analysts expect High Tide to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ HITI opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $106.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of -0.13. High Tide has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.
