Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $12.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.01. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,035.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter valued at $88,638,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 146.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 15.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 42.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 52,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

