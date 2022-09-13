Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Short Interest Update

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 420.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Horizonte Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Horizonte Minerals stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 15,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. Horizonte Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.12.

About Horizonte Minerals

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

