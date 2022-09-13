Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Short Interest Update

Horizonte Minerals Plc (OTCMKTS:HZMMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 420.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Horizonte Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of Horizonte Minerals stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 15,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.60. Horizonte Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $3.12.
About Horizonte Minerals
