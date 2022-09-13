HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a growth of 514.5% from the August 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

HPX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPX remained flat at $9.96 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,222. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. HPX has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.19.

Get HPX alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HPX

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPX. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of HPX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 859,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of HPX in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its stake in shares of HPX by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 231,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of HPX by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 75,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of HPX by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 640,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HPX

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, amalgamation, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.