H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HRB shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.82. 33,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.63. H&R Block has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that H&R Block will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H&R Block news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,821.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,821 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,989. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $233,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

