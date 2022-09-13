Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hudson Global Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of HSON traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Hudson Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Global during the first quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hudson Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

