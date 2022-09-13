Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Short Interest Update

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 211,300 shares, a growth of 211,200.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 340,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSQVY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 106,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,781. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.46. Husqvarna AB has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $32.57.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

