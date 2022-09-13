HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) President Purchases $11,800.00 in Stock

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) President Brian Allan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $11,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 143,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,545.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HyreCar Trading Down 2.5 %

HyreCar stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 675,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,485. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. HyreCar Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.68.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 598.93% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HyreCar

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price target on HyreCar from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 207,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 131,881 shares in the last quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 475.0% during the fourth quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 373,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,229 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of HyreCar during the first quarter valued at $1,170,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 100.0% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car and fleet owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

