Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Trading Up 9.2%

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 9.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.29 and last traded at $15.29. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IDRSF shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Idorsia from CHF 35 to CHF 36 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Idorsia from CHF 28 to CHF 18 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

