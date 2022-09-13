IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 3,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

IHI Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.04.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. IHI had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that IHI Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IHI Company Profile

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants.

