II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CFO Sells $67,785.00 in Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) CFO Mary Jane Raymond sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $67,785.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,692.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mary Jane Raymond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Mary Jane Raymond sold 2,000 shares of II-VI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $103,940.00.

II-VI Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.85. II-VI Incorporated has a 52-week low of $40.80 and a 52-week high of $75.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.96 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on IIVI. Morgan Stanley cut shares of II-VI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of II-VI to $58.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of II-VI from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On II-VI

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of II-VI by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of II-VI by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of II-VI in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of II-VI by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of II-VI by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 215,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

