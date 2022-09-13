InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

InFinT Acquisition Co. (NYSE:IFIN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the August 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of InFinT Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in InFinT Acquisition by 6.7% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 213,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of InFinT Acquisition during the first quarter worth $961,000. Starboard Value LP lifted its holdings in shares of InFinT Acquisition by 13.3% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 58,826 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in InFinT Acquisition by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 471,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InFinT Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

InFinT Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of IFIN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.13. 1,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,398. InFinT Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

InFinT Acquisition Company Profile

InFinT Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in financial technology sections in North America, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and Israel.

