Insider Buying: Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Purchases 3,472 Shares of Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Rating) insider Ian Welch bought 3,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$10.38 ($7.26) per share, with a total value of A$36,039.36 ($25,202.35).

Dicker Data Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Dicker Data alerts:

Dicker Data Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Dicker Data’s previous Interim dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Dicker Data’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.64%.

About Dicker Data

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

Featured Stories

