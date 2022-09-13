Insider Buying: Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) COO Acquires 8,900 Shares of Stock

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) COO John Gregory Beattie purchased 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $198,826.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,843.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Inotiv Stock Performance

NOTV stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.63. 132,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Inotiv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $60.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Inotiv from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Trading of Inotiv

Inotiv Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Inotiv during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Inotiv during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 498,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,929 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Inotiv by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 66,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

Featured Stories

