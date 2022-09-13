Insider Buying: Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) COO Acquires 8,900 Shares of Stock

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) COO John Gregory Beattie purchased 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $198,826.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,843.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NOTV stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.63. 132,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,480. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Inotiv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $60.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.71.
Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Inotiv from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.
