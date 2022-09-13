Insider Selling: Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Senior Officer Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.84, for a total transaction of C$305,041.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at C$1,248,076.07.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CPX traded down C$0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$51.03. The stock had a trading volume of 225,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.19. Capital Power Co. has a twelve month low of C$36.65 and a twelve month high of C$51.90. The company has a market cap of C$5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$657.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Power Co. will post 2.7699999 EPS for the current year.

Capital Power Company Profile

CPX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares upped their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. ATB Capital upped their target price on Capital Power from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CSFB increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$57.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$52.20.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

