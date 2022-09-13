Insider Selling: Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) COO Sells 16,199 Shares of Stock

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) COO Paul Daruwala sold 16,199 shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $11,015.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 221,099 shares in the company, valued at $150,347.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Cidara Therapeutics Price Performance
Cidara Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. 189,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,638. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.55. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $2.39.
Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.94% and a negative return on equity of 1,522.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.45.
Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.
