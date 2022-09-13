Insider Selling: Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) SVP Sells 19,168 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Prat Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $2.29 on Tuesday, reaching $44.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,919,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,018,738. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.10. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $181.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 195,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 125,243 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,937,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

