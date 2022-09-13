Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells 90,313 Shares of Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Jo Natauri sold 90,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,473,673.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 962,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,374,269.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jo Natauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Jo Natauri sold 83,312 shares of Flywire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $2,203,602.40.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Jo Natauri sold 87,974 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94.

On Monday, August 29th, Jo Natauri sold 31,735 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $796,231.15.

On Friday, August 26th, Jo Natauri sold 40,243 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total transaction of $1,025,391.64.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Jo Natauri sold 51,494 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $1,329,060.14.

On Monday, August 22nd, Jo Natauri sold 65,696 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,648,969.60.

On Friday, August 19th, Jo Natauri sold 56,248 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $1,463,010.48.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Jo Natauri sold 89,959 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $2,402,804.89.

On Monday, August 15th, Jo Natauri sold 78,131 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31.

FLYW traded down $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.35. 797,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,834. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 1.68. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 487.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,892 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter valued at about $24,759,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,603,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,338,000 after acquiring an additional 824,372 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Flywire by 177.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,056,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,301,000 after acquiring an additional 675,455 shares during the period. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

