International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) PT Lowered to $129.00

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Societe Generale to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Societe Generale’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.18.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $3.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,559,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,160,483. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $133.09 and its 200 day moving average is $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $146.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

