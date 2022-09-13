Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo Trading Up 3.1 %

INUV stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.73. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $0.85.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

