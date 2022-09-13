Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Short Interest Down 67.1% in August

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the August 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP traded down $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.85. 27,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,090. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $66.22 and a 1-year high of $101.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.10.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

