Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the August 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance
NYSE VKQ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. 217,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,325. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $14.06.
Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%.
About Invesco Municipal Trust
Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
