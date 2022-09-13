Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decrease of 64.7% from the August 15th total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco Municipal Trust Stock Performance

NYSE VKQ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. 217,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,325. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $10.54. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $14.06.

Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after buying an additional 36,791 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

