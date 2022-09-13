Investors Purchase Large Volume of XPeng Call Options (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 38,862 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 58% compared to the average volume of 24,533 call options.

XPeng Stock Performance

Shares of XPEV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 19,894,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,774,438. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32. XPeng has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $2.14. XPeng had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPeng

A number of research firms have commented on XPEV. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of XPeng from $51.59 to $27.87 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Nomura downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.60 to $36.30 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of XPeng from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $36.30 price target on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in XPeng by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in XPeng during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in XPeng by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 25.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

