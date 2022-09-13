InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Short Interest Down 77.8% in August

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the August 15th total of 139,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 688,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
InVivo Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %
NASDAQ:NVIV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 71,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,346. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $7.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.05.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.
