InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Short Interest Down 77.8% in August

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decrease of 77.8% from the August 15th total of 139,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 688,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

InVivo Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:NVIV traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 71,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,346. InVivo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $17.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $7.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:NVIV Get Rating ) by 152.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.78% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

