InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NVIV stock opened at $5.82 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Rating) by 152.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.78% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord to treat acute SCI.

