iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 549,300 shares, a decrease of 71.8% from the August 15th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

IGF traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.68. 1,407,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,349. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average is $48.65. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGF. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4,986.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,094,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974,624 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 86,232.9% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,985,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,935 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,038,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,184 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,575 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,470,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,872 shares during the period.

