iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,295 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $25,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,438,000 after purchasing an additional 790,896 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,416,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,664,000 after purchasing an additional 233,331 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,728,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,958,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,906,000 after purchasing an additional 187,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,019,000 after purchasing an additional 41,315 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, reaching $54.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,934. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

