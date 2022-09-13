iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 7,764.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,807 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up about 2.4% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. One Capital Management LLC owned 1.14% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $45,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 433,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,659,000 after acquiring an additional 67,073 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,189,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSEARCA:DSI traded down $2.44 on Tuesday, hitting $74.64. The stock had a trading volume of 8,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,289. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day moving average is $78.33. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

