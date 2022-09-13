iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,123,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,051,750,000 after purchasing an additional 62,798 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,263,000 after buying an additional 381,362 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,078,000 after buying an additional 637,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after acquiring an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,481 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $6.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,123,374. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.78 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.69.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

