iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 102.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,235 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $37,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $255,000. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alley Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,255,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $6.40 on Tuesday, hitting $245.98. The stock had a trading volume of 63,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,724. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.12.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

