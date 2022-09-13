ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ISS A/S (OTCMKTS:ISSDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

ISS A/S Price Performance

Shares of ISSDY remained flat at $9.19 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181. ISS A/S has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISSDY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised ISS A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. HSBC raised ISS A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

ISS A/S Company Profile

ISS A/S provides workplace management and facility services. It offers office, hospital, laboratory, food hygiene, hospitality and events cleaning services; and hospitality, catering, fine dining and event catering, and micro-kitchens and vending services, as well as operates restaurants, pop-up or high street concept stores, coffee bars, and power plants.

Featured Stories

