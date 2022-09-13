Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Up 494.0% in August

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 494.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Japan Airlines Stock Performance

Japan Airlines stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 25,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,998. Japan Airlines has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a negative net margin of 17.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter.

Japan Airlines Company Profile

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers domestic and international passenger, ground handling, and cargo air transport services.

