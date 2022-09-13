Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JAZZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,318,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,764 shares of company stock worth $7,619,938 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

JAZZ opened at $152.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.97 and its 200-day moving average is $154.88. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $169.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

