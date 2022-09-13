Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $203.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JAZZ. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,796.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,318,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,764 shares of company stock worth $7,619,938 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JAZZ opened at $152.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.84, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.97 and its 200-day moving average is $154.88. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $169.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

