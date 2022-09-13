Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc. (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the August 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Jerash Holdings (US)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JRSH. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US) Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.94 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 11.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Jerash Holdings (US) Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and readymade sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

