Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given New $173.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $174.00 to $173.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on JNJ. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.78.

JNJ traded down $2.87 on Monday, reaching $162.77. The company had a trading volume of 105,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,350,044. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $170.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.36.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 16,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 58,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

