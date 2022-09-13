Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $10.40

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.40 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.40 ($0.13), with a volume of 4449454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.65 ($0.25).

Joules Group Trading Down 49.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 42.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.66 million and a P/E ratio of 1,032.50.

Joules Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, including watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

