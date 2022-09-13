K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at Scotiabank

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KNT. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight Capital raised their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance

KNT stock remained flat at C$7.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. 337,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,128,356. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.55 and a 12 month high of C$8.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.99.

Insider Transactions at K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

In other K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) news, Director Nan H. Lee acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.95 per share, with a total value of C$31,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$31,800.

(Get Rating)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.